Ankara warns of high possibility of Israel-Iran war

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has cautioned that a war between Israel and Iran is a significant possibility amid ongoing regional crises.

"We need to be prepared for this as a country and region," Fidan told a live broadcast Thursday, adding that Ankara does not want the war to expand across the region and has been working tirelessly to put an end to the conflicts that have devastated the Middle East in the past two decades, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media. Fidan also said Iran is entitled to self-defense in the face of attacks.Regarding reports about the assassination of Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar, Fidan said they would wait until the Palestinian resistance group makes a statement.The top Turkish diplomat said Ankara had predicted that Israel would try to annihilate Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis and that its attacks on Lebanon did not come as a surprise.He continued by saying that the biggest concern since Oct. 7 has been Israel's potential to open new fronts across the region and Tel Aviv has been striving toward this goal.

