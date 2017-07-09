Another provocation: Armenians commit arsons in Aghdam - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Armed Forces committed arsons in the occupied villages of Azerbaijan’s Agdam region.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to APA that arsons are observed in the territory of 3 occupied villages of the Agdam region - the villages of Abdinli, Garagaji and Sarjali.

As reported by the residents of the frontline villages, the fire, which has been burning for several hours, covered about 300 hectares.

According to the report, the fire is approaching the contact line of the troops.

News.Az

News.Az