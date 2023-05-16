Another seminar organized as part MEDIAlab project

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tariyel Aghazade, Kapital Bank Innovation Program Manager, held a seminar, themed “Field-specific journalism - technology blogs” for young people, who study journalism and are interested in journalism, the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) told News.Az.

The seminar was held as part of the MEDIAlab project initiated by the Media Development Agency in partnership with Baku State University, Azerbaijan University of Languages, Baku Slavic University, and State Academy of Physical Education and Sports.

During the seminar, Tariyel Aghazade shared his experience on techno blogging and its creation rules, as well as technological media platforms, and answered the young people’s questions.

News.Az