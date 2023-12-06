Anti-terror operation was held without any damage to civilian infrastructure, any casualty among civilians: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“One day, in even less than one day, the anti-terror operation totally allowed us to restore our sovereignty. The operation was held without any damage to civilian infrastructure, any casualty among civilians,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Forum titled "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations, News.Az reports.

“We announced that if the army laid down its weapons, we would stop and allow them to leave. So, it lasted less than 24 hours. After they announced that they surrender, all their actions on the ground had stopped. I think, the most important events that happened since our last meeting in May,” the head of state emphasized.

