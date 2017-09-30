Anyone who illegally visits Karabakh to be wanted internationally – Prosecutor General

The citizens of Turkey who visited the occupied Azerbaijani territories are known for their pro-Armenian position, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Zakir Garalov

They support the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK), promote the establishment of an independent Kurdish state, noted Garalov, according to Trend.

According to him, the position of these people is not a position of Turkey.

“Criminal cases will be filed against those who illegally visited Nagorno-Karabakh, and their search will be conducted in all countries,” said the prosecutor general.

It should be recalled that on September 22, Turkish citizens Ufuk Uras, Ali Bayramoglu, Said Cekinoglu and Erol Katircioglu illegally visited the territory of Azerbaijan – Nagorno-Karabakh, which is occupied by the Armenian armed forces.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan filed a criminal case under Article 318.2 (illegal crossing the state border of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code. Under a court decision, a preventive measure in the form of arrest was chosen against those people. They have been declared internationally wanted.

