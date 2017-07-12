Argentine MP expresses concern over killing of civilians in Alkhanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The killing of children is an act that deserves condemnation."

Chief of the Group of Friendship with Azerbaijan of the Argentine Senate Maria Ester Labado has sent a letter to the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Argentina.

The letter reads:

"I would like to express my deepest condolences over the killing of civilians by Armenian armed forces in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli. We are concerned with this incident not because this was an attack against the spirit of our nations but also because the killing of children is an act that deserves condemnation."

News.Az

