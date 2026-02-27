Yandex metrika counter

Armed intrusion foiled on Azerbaijan-Iran border

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armed intrusion foiled on Azerbaijan-Iran border
Photo: Getty Images

Azerbaijani border guards have prevented an attempted incursion into the country by four unidentified armed individuals near the Goytapa border post, the State Border Service of Azerbaijan reported.

According to officials, the guards spotted the group and immediately deployed a weapons response team to intercept the intrusion. The intruders ignored commands to stop and fired at border personnel. Taking advantage of the darkness and forested terrain, they abandoned several packages before retreating, News.Az reports, citing local media.

A joint operation with the Interior Ministry of Azerbaijan led to the seizure of three packages containing 33.9 kilograms of narcotics and other material evidence linked to the intruders.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Azerbaijani authorities informed Iranian officials of the incident, and investigations and search operations are ongoing.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      