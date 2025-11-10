Armed man raids beIN Sports building in Istanbul
Photo: IHA News
An armed individual has stormed the beIN SPORTS television building in Ayazağa, in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
Authorities have responded quickly, with police negotiators on-site and ongoing talks aimed at resolving the situation peacefully, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.