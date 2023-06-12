Armenia bears international legal responsibility for destroying historical roots of center of Iravan - deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia bears international legal responsibility for destroying the historical roots of the center of Iravan under the guise of the so-called “urban development,” said Saadat Yusifova, Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan.

Yusifova made the remarks while speaking during a public hearing on the topic “Western Azerbaijan: Our historical and cultural heritage subjected to genocide. Revival of the historical and cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijan”, organized by the parliamentary Committee on Culture on Monday, News.Az reports.

The deputy minister underscored the need to study and promote the heritage of Western Azerbaijan on a global scale.

“All material heritages should be carefully studied. The exact number of our cultural heritages in those areas should be determined,” Yusifova added.

News.Az