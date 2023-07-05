Armenia envies Azerbaijan's success as NAM chair - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia envies Azerbaijan’s success as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, News.az reports.

“Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has never abused international platforms and has always been a supporter of compliance with the norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law,” Aykhan Hajizade wrote on his Twitter page.

The ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement is has kicked off at Baku Convention Center on July 5. The meeting is scheduled for two days.

A total of 120 member states, including Azerbaijan, 18 observers and 10 international organizations have played an important role in the history of NAM.

Azerbaijan has been chairing NAM since 2019. Despite the fact that the period of the country's chairmanship in the organization fell at the height of the pandemic, Baku successfully fulfilled its presidential mission and received the right to lead the movement for one more year.

News.Az