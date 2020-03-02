Armenia ex-defense minister engaged as suspect in squander in particularly large amounts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the scope of the criminal case being investigated by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, ex-defense minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan has been engaged as a suspect on suspicion of squander of assets in particularly large amounts (AMD 1,046,400,000), as reported the news service of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia.

Based on the factual data obtained, in 2010, under the draft of a secret decision of the Government of Armenia developed by the Ministry of Defense, without following several requirements of the law (without compulsory evaluation of property), it was proposed to permit the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, as a body exercising the powers of management of state-owned stocks of “Dzora Hydroelectric Station” CJSC, approve the alienation of property of the company to the “Dzoraget Hydro” LLC in the amount of AMD 3,600,000,000.

Later, on behalf of defense minister Seyran Ohanyan, on December 16, 2010, a secret letter regarding the delivery of the draft of the government decision was drawn up, and by the assignment of Seyran Ohanyan, the letter was forwarded to the Staff of the Government of Armenia on the same day.

Signature to not leave the country has been selected as a pre-trial measure for Seyran Ohanyan.

A preliminary investigation continues. Measures are being taken to establish the whole scope of persons involved in the committal of the crime.

