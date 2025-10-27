Armenia invites Turkish, Azerbaijani presidents to 2026 EPC summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have been invited to Yerevan to attend the European Political Community summit, which will take place next spring, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has told journalists.

The invitations have so far been extended verbally, Mirzoyan added, News.Az reports, citing Sputnik Armenia.

When asked how Armenian society might react to a visit by the leaders of the two neighboring countries, the minister described the question as rather complex, given the long-standing history of hostility.

Nevertheless, he stressed that steps must be taken to establish good-neighborly relations. “After all, at one time it was hard to imagine a visit by the Armenian prime minister to Ankara, but it happened,” Mirzoyan said. He added that, while it is still difficult to envision a visit by Prime Minister Pashinyan to Baku, the situation could change in a month and a half.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the European Political Community summit would be held in Yerevan on May 4, 2026. At the upcoming summit, key topics of discussion will include the functioning of the Middle Corridor and the transit of goods and electricity between Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and Europe.

