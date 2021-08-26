Armenia opens fire at Azerbaijani Army’s positions in Kalbajar direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On August 26 starting from 02:25 to 03:40 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Yukhari Zaghali settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army' positions in the direction of the Istisu settlement of the Kalbajar region.

There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

News.Az

