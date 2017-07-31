Armenia population continues to decline

+ ↺ − 16 px

The negative balance of emigration from Armenia made up 8,700 people, in the first half of the current year.

Karine Kuyumjyan, Head of the Census and Demography Division at the National Statistical Service, noted the above-said at a press conference on Monday, news.am reports.

In her words, migration indicators are calculated based on household surveys.

Overall, Armenia’s population dropped by 15,200 people, over the last 12 months, and by 6,200 people—in the past half a year.

The country’s population has declined even in the case when the birth rate has exceeded the mortality rate by 2,500, from January to June.

