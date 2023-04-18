Armenia should officially declare that Karabakh is Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia, which used to say that “Karabakh is Armenia and full stop” must now repeat our words that “Karabakh is Azerbaijan and exclamation mark,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the Azerbaijan Television in the Salyan district, News.az reports.

“If they have said “A”, they should also say “B”. Having shown its readiness for a peace treaty based on the Alma-Ata Declaration, Armenia should now officially declare that Karabakh is Azerbaijan,” the head of state noted.

News.Az