One missing after submarine fire at S. Korea shipyard

One missing after submarine fire at S. Korea shipyard

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person went missing Thursday following a fire on a Navy submarine at a South Korean shipyard.

The fire erupted on a submarine undergoing maintenance at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, roughly 310 km southeast of Seoul, around 1:58 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Fire authorities issued a first-stage emergency response at 2:38 p.m., and the main blaze was brought under control by 3:04 p.m.

Search operations are ongoing for a worker in her 60s who remains unaccounted for.

Approximately 40 people were on board the submarine at the time of the incident.

News.Az