One missing after submarine fire at S. Korea shipyard
Source: Yonhap
One person went missing Thursday following a fire on a Navy submarine at a South Korean shipyard.
The fire erupted on a submarine undergoing maintenance at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, roughly 310 km southeast of Seoul, around 1:58 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.
Fire authorities issued a first-stage emergency response at 2:38 p.m., and the main blaze was brought under control by 3:04 p.m.
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Search operations are ongoing for a worker in her 60s who remains unaccounted for.
Approximately 40 people were on board the submarine at the time of the incident.
By Nijat Babayev