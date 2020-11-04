Armenia spreads another lie: Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia spread another lie about the death of colonel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Hafiz Aghayev, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Colonel Aghayev is alive and continues to serve,” the ministry said.

Earlier, the Armenians spread the news that allegedly four days ago Aghayev was killed in a car as a result of a mine explosion.

News.Az