Armenia-Türkiye border crossing prepares for reopening

Preparations have accelerated at the Alican customs checkpoint on the Armenia-Türkiye border, which is expected to become a key step in efforts to normalize relations between the two countries.

Iğdır Governor Fırat Taşolar personally inspected ongoing reconstruction and modernization work at the border crossing and received updates on progress, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The Alican checkpoint, known as Margara on the Armenian side, has been closed to civilian crossings since 1993. It was only temporarily opened in the past to allow humanitarian aid deliveries following major earthquakes. Authorities are now preparing the crossing for permanent operation.

During the inspection, Taşolar and a technical team reviewed buildings along the border line and crossing routes. Officials said the work is expected to be completed in a short time frame.

The potential reopening of the Alican checkpoint is seen not only as a diplomatic development but also as a major economic opportunity for the region. Experts expect increased cross-border trade, higher commercial activity in Iğdır and nearby provinces, and improved logistics thanks to shorter transport routes across the Caucasus.

The reopening is also expected to support regional tourism by allowing mutual travel between the two countries.

