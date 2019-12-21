+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 22 times throughout the day in various direction of the front, using large-caliber machine guns and sniper rifles.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Mazam village and on nameless hills in Gazakh region and on nameless hills in Gadabay region.

The positions of the Azerbaijan Army were also fired from the positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Marzili village of the Aghdam region, Garvand village of Fuzuli region, as well as from the positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter and Aghdam regions.

News.Az

