Armenian Armed Forces bombard Tartar's Askipara village, inflict serious damages (PHOTO)

The Armenian Armed Forces have subjected the Askipara village of the Tartar district to artillery shelling, Trend's regional correspondent reports from the scene.

As a result of the shelling, 20 houses were completely destroyed, more than 80 houses were seriously damaged.

As reported, the private house of the villager Chingiz Rustamov was hit by 10 shells, the house was completely destroyed.

