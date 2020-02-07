Armenian customs officers detained on suspicion of taking bribe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) said it has detained a senior customs officer and two customs inspectors on suspicion of taking a bribe, ARKA reports.

According to NSS, a shift supervisor at the Bavra customs checkpoint and two customs inspectors reached an agreement with a co-owner of a company engaged in cargo transportation that they would allow the 4.5-ton cargo to go through customs control without checking in return for 1.436.610 drams (equivalent to $3 thousand).



One of the customs inspectors asked a friend to distract the attention of other customs inspectors and officials for $200.



However, they were detained and one of the customs officers confessed to the crime. A criminal case has been opened and all the suspects have been detained.



A suspect or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty according to a court ruling that enters into legal force in the manner established by the Code of Criminal Procedure of Armenia.

News.Az

