Yandex metrika counter

Armenian customs officers detained on suspicion of taking bribe

  • Region
  • Share
Armenian customs officers detained on suspicion of taking bribe

Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) said it has detained a senior customs officer and two customs inspectors on suspicion of taking a bribe, ARKA reports.

According to NSS, a shift supervisor at the Bavra customs checkpoint and two customs inspectors reached an agreement with a co-owner of a company engaged in cargo transportation that they would allow the 4.5-ton cargo to go through customs control without checking in return for 1.436.610 drams (equivalent to $3 thousand).

One of the customs inspectors asked a friend to distract the attention of other customs inspectors and officials for $200.

However, they were detained and one of the customs officers confessed to the crime. A criminal case has been opened and all the suspects have been detained.

A suspect or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty according to a court ruling that enters into legal force in the manner established by the Code of Criminal Procedure of Armenia.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      