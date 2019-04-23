Armenian diaspora's rally flashmob dedicated to so-called “Armenian genocide” in Russia prevented

+ ↺ − 16 px

A joint rally in flashmob format, organized by the Armenian Youth Association of Moscow, the Armenian Museum and the Union of Armenians of Russia, dedicated to the so-called “Armenian genocide” was not allowed, ONA’s Moscow bureau reports.

Young representatives of the Armenian Diaspora gathered in the yard of Armenian Apostolic Church where the rally to be held. The Police were involved to take security measures. The Armenian Diaspora was not allowed to hold the event. After the conversation with Armenian religious figures, the protestors departed.

Note that the Armenians, in the advertising booklets of the rally, show Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Nakhchivan as their territories. In addition, the Trabzon, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Bitlis, Van and other eastern regions of the Turkish Republic and the Javakheti region of Georgia are shown under the name of Western Armenia. The rally organizers said they had received permission from the Moscow government to hold the event.

News.Az

