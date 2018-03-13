Armenian foreign policy is devoid of a single logic and blames Azerbaijan for it

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian political scientist Sargis Artsruni admitted the lack of logic in the foreign policy of his country.

He wrote about this in an analytical article "Against whom deepens cooperation between Baku and Tbilisi", published on the website "The First Armenian Informational".

According to AzerTag, the reason for writing the article was the signing by the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia of the program of military cooperation for 2018 during the visit to Baku of the head of the Georgian Defense Ministry Levan Isoria. The attention of the author was attracted by the fact that the Georgian Defense Minister at the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart highly appreciated cooperation in the trilateral format - with the participation of Turkey. In this context, the author describes in detail Azerbaijan-Iran-Russia and Azerbajan-Turkey-Georgia cooperation formats formed at the initiative of Azerbaijan. As Artsruni emphasizes, the main goal of Azerbaijan is to remove Armenia from global regional projects. "Azerbaijan consistently pursues a policy of isolating Armenia," he writes, noting that bilateral and multilateral platforms are being used for this purpose.

By this recognition, the Armenian journalist did not discover America. In Azerbaijan, at the level of the country's leadership, it has repeatedly stated clearly that this country will remain aloof from all regional projects until it liberates occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

However, the reason for the special concern of the Armenian journalist is the formation of a new four-sided format Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia-Iran. "The quadrilateral format is another reason to announce in Baku the fact of Armenia's isolation," he argues. "It is really alarming that Armenia remains on the sidelines of all possible regional integration projects. Armenia's foreign policy, it would seem, is devoid of a single logic, "complains the Armenian analyst. In his opinion, the whole trouble is that the agenda of Armenia's relations with its neighbors - Georgia and Iran - is limited to a bilateral format, bypassing the regional component.

"Armenia's foreign policy is limited to current problems. Baku takes advantage of it," writes Artsruni. Yes, it does. And it's not Baku that is to blame for the fact that Armenia's foreign policy lacks a strategic view, a global approach, and, in general, a constructive component. Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan clearly builds its foreign policy, sets specific goals and achieves them, initiates large-scale projects and new formats of cooperation that cause international interest. At the same time, it relies only on its own capabilities, the enormous potential created by an efficient economy, and a balanced foreign policy.

Artsruni recommends the government of his country to think over the creation of formats for regional cooperation, which, in his opinion, "will neutralize the consequences of Azerbaijan's policy." Useless. Armenia, and this should be recognized by analysts from this country, is a weak link in the region. Who wants to associate themselves with a fragile country with a collapsed economy, and still in vassalage from another state, which, as the author notes, has "the status of the Russian closet." The political elite of Turkey, Iran, and Georgia is dominated by pragmatists who soberly assess that cooperation with Azerbaijan brings and will bring incomparably greater benefit to these countries than the ties with Armenia. It's no coincidence that according to the author, "the inadequate policy of Yerevan weakens interest in Armenia," by the reason that Tehran will soon gain access to European markets due to the trilateral cooperation of Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia. Armenia, driving itself into a dead end, certainly can not give such opportunities to Iran.

The unenviable position of Armenia is its own fault: by occupying the territories of Azerbaijan, pursuing an aggressive policy towards neighboring countries, to half of which it makes territorial claims, it is impossible to have a reputation as an effective and honest partner.

As for the question posed by the author in the title of his article: "Against whom deepens the cooperation between Baku and Tbilisi", we will answer: not against someone, but for the good of their countries. Realizing regional projects, developing mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries, the leadership of our state thinks only of its citizens, of the future of the country.

We believe that Armenia would have found a place in various formats of regional cooperation if its leaders thought primarily about the welfare of the country and its citizens and abandoned aggressive policies, built relations not on the principle of "making friends with someone", "neutralizing someone's influence" but on the basis of goodwill and constructiveness. So, Artsruni is right only in one thing: the policy of Armenia is devoid of logic.

