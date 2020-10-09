Yandex metrika counter

Armenian military aggression: 31 Azerbaijani civilians killed, 164 wounded since Sept. 27

  • Azerbaijan
Some 31 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 164 others wounded as a result of the shelling by the Armenian armed forces from September 27 up till now, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office said on Friday.

Some 142 civilian facilities and 1,054 houses were damaged.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

