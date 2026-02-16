Armenian parliament speaker rules out politically motivated deportations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Alen Simonyan, Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, has ruled out the possibility that Armenian authorities would detain or deport individuals wanted in Russia for political reasons.

“Zero people have been deported from Armenia. If a person does not violate our laws, no criminal case is initiated against them. There have been situations where people were detained, but after the circumstances were clarified, these isolated cases ended with their release,” Simonyan said in an interview with the Russian foreign-based independent TV channel Dozhd, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

He added that many individuals wanted in Armenia are “former political figures accused of violence, murder, and corruption, who are now hiding in the Russian Federation.”

“I guarantee that no one will be detained or expelled to any other, third country for political reasons. I guarantee this officially. We have many visitors, including artists and other public figures who have been designated as foreign agents. They hold concerts here,” the parliament speaker said.

News.Az