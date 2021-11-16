Armenian servicemen leave their positions in panic – Azerbaijani MoD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The counter-attack of the Armenian armed forces units was suppressed by Azerbaijani servicemen, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The ministry noted that any combat activity of the opposing side along the state border is controlled by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

The Armenian servicemen are leaving the positions in fear and panic, and panic is observed among the Armenian military personnel.

Manpower and military equipment of the Armenian armed forces assembled along the border were targeted, said the Azerbaijani ministry, noting that the military equipment belonging to the opposing side was destroyed.

The Azerbaijan Army has operational and tactical superiority, said the ministry.

Baku once again stated that the Armenian military-political leadership is responsible for the tension on the border.

News.Az