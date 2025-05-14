Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions.

“On May 13, from 20:45 to 21:30 (local time), Armenian armed forces, stationed in the directions of Gorus and Chambarak districts, intermittently fired at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions,” the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a press release, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijani troops took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions,” the ministry stated.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      