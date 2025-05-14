Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian armed forces once again opened fire at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions.

“On May 13, from 20:45 to 21:30 (local time), Armenian armed forces, stationed in the directions of Gorus and Chambarak districts, intermittently fired at the Azerbaijani Army’s positions,” the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said in a press release, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijani troops took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions,” the ministry stated.

News.Az