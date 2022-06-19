Armenian troops again fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Kalbajar

+ ↺ − 16 px

At noon on June 19, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region of the state border using sniper rifles and small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the direction of Zivel settlement of the Kalbajar district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Azerbaijani troops took adequate retaliatory measures, the ministry said.

News.Az