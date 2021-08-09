Armenian troops again fire at positions of Azerbaijani Army in Nakhchivan direction

The Azerbaijani Army’s positions in the Nakhchivan direction were again subjected to fire, News.Az reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On August 9, starting from 17:10 to 17:40, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The Azerbaijan Army did not suffer any losses.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation.

