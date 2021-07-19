Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction

On July 19, starting from 17:00, the Armenian armed forces units using various caliber weapons subjected to intensive fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Monday.

The enemy was suppressed by the retaliation fire, the ministry noted.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, and Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      