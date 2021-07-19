Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 19, starting from 17:00, the Armenian armed forces units using various caliber weapons subjected to intensive fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in the direction of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said on Monday.

The enemy was suppressed by the retaliation fire, the ministry noted.

Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, and Azerbaijani troops control the operational situation.

News.Az