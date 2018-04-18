Armenians violate ceasefire 105 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 105 times throughout the day, using large-caliber machine guns.

Armenian armed forces, located on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Berkaber village of Ijevan region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Gaymagly, Gizilhajili villages and on nameless hills in Gazakh region, in Zamanly village and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter region, Taghibeyli, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, and Nuzgar villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

