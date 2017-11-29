Armenians violate ceasefire 134 times throughout the day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 134 times throughout the day.

Armenian armed forces, located in Dovekh, Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan region, on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Ferehli, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, in Alibeyli, Aghdam, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz region, in Garaveliler, Goyali villages and on nameless hills in Gadabay region, according to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Chilaburt village of Terter region, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Garagashly, Novruzlu, Yusifjanly, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghy Seyidahmadli, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli region, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Khojavend regions.

News.Az

News.Az