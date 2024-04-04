Armenia's goal is to wage war against Azerbaijani civilians - STATEMENT

+ ↺ − 16 px

The victims of Armenian mine terrorism, their families and NGOs operating in this field have adopted a joint statement, News.Az reports.

The statement reads: "We – the victims of Armenian mine terrorism, their family members, as well as NGOs operating in this field, made a joint statement on April 4 – the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action – calling on the international community to mobilize for the declaration of the "mine-free world" as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal.

Azerbaijan is among most heavily mine-contaminated countries and is suffering from the mine war by Armenia. Armenia, which had occupied a part of Azerbaijan's lands for many years, planted more than 1.5 million landmines in these territories with other areas also heavily contaminated with explosive ordnances. We call on the international community to prosecute Armenia and support Azerbaijan in its humanitarian demining activities.

As a result of Armenia's mine terrorism, 3429 Azerbaijani people have become victims of mines since 1991. Most of them are civilians including 358 children and youth, and 38 women.

Last month alone, 3 people were impacted by mine blasts in Tartar and Aghdam with 2 of them being young people including the 18-years-old and the 29-years-old civilians.

Armenia's goal is to wage a war against Azerbaijani civilians. The presence of mines, including trap mines, discovered in houses, cemeteries, and other locations in the liberated areas, serves as evidence of this intent. Even mass graves were mined around. Mines have been placed in areas where people visit to seek the remains of their relatives after years of longing. This is an outrage on humanity.

Despite numerous appeals, Armenia has failed to provide accurate information and maps detailing mined areas. The unreliability and fakeness of these maps is evident from the overwhelming majority of recent mine incidents occurring outside of the mapped areas. This activity does not serve peace in any case.

Since the 44-day war in 2020, 77% of the casualties from mine incidents in Azerbaijan have been civilians. Since November 10, 2020, a total of 350 people have been affected by landmines in the liberated areas, resulting in 65 fatalities and 285 injuries.

Today, the landmine issue stands as the most significant challenge for Azerbaijan. Following 30 years of looting and destruction by Armenia, the Azerbaijani government is carrying out extensive restoration and construction works in the de-occupied regions of Karabakh and East Zangezur, facilitating the return of former internally displaced persons to their homeland. However, the threat of landmines poses a serious obstacle to this process, endangering the lives and health of citizens.

We, the victims of mine terrorism of Armenia, their family members and representatives of NGOs operating in this field, urge citizens to strictly adhere to safety guidelines while moving in liberated areas and refrain from entering unfamiliar territories and to pay close attention to all warning signs indicating danger.

Today, the Azerbaijani government primarily funds demining activities using its internal resources. We appeal to the international community and international organizations to cooperate closely with Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining efforts. We commend the heroes, including women, who are actively engaged in demining activities. Although it is a highly perilous task, it is also a noble profession.

The extensive mining in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur presents a significant threat to the environment, ecology, and rural agriculture. This situation leads to ecological degradation, disrupts flora and fauna, and results in the inefficient utilization of land resources.

We do believe that the day would come when Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will be declared as the mine free region. This is a key condition for security, return and prosperity in the region.

We appeal to the world community to fully support Azerbaijan in order to bring this day closer, and to take consistent action to declare the "mine-free world" as the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal.

Signatories:

1. Umud Mirzayev - President of the International Eurasia Press Fund;

2. Hafiz Safikhanov - “Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines” Public Union;

3. Rey Karimoglu - “Association of Landmine Victims of Azerbaijan” Public Union;

4. Alimammad Nuriyev - Constitution Research Foundation;

5. Rauf Zeyni – National NGO Forum;

6. Azer Allahveranov - Eurasian Platform for Migration Initiatives Public Union;

7. Zaur Ibrahimli - “Priority” Socio-Economic Research Center Public Union;

8. Novella Jafaroglu - Azerbaijan Women's Rights Protection Public Union named after D. Aliyeva;

9. Sevinj Orujova - "Zafar" Support to the Families of Martyrs Public Union;

10. Konul Behbudova - "Karabakh Missing Families" Public Union;

11. Davud Rahimli - Head of the Union of Disabled Persons Organizations;

12. Saadat Bananyarli - Azerbaijan National Section of International Society for Human Rights Public Union;

13. Saida Gojamanli - Public Union for the Protection of Human Rights and Law Order”;

14. Sahib Mammadov - Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League;

15. Amin Mammadov – “Experts in the Field of Water Use” Public Union;

16. Rashad Mehdiyev - "Gilavar Photo Club" Public Union;

17. Muqabil Bayramov - Azerbaijan Cartographers Public Union;

18. Tavakkul Isgandarov - "Biological Diversity Center" Public Union;

19. Chingiz Ganizade - "Democracy and Human Rights Committee" Public Union;

20. Korkhmaz Ibrahimli - "Biosphere" Public Union;

21. Anar Khalilov – “Healthy development and Awareness” Public Union;

22. Ahmed Abbasbeyli - Development of Society and Civil Relations Public Union;

23. Nadir Jafarov - "Chirag" Humanitarian Public Union;

24. Aydin Karimov - Independent Law Center;

25. Asaf Aliyev - "Karabakh Veterans" Public Union;

26. Mehdi Mehdiyev – "Karabakh war disabled, veterans and families of martyrs" Public Union;

27. Mirhasan Hasanov - Chernobyl Disabled Person’s Union;

28. Fuzuli Rzaguliyev – Public Union of the Azerbaijani Veterans of the Patriotic War;

29. Zaur Guliyev - “Enlightenment and Social Development of Beylagan Youth” Public Union;

30. Irada Hasanova - “SEMA VE EKO” Assistance to Social and Economic Development Public Union;

31. Samad Vakilov - "Commissioner's Law Center" Public Union;

32. Zabil Alastan oglu Mammadov, landmine victim;

33. Vidadi Vali oglu Mammadzada, landmine victim;

34. Telman Babir oglu Zeynalov, landmine victim;

35. Alasgar Aziz oglu Ahmadov, family member of Yasin Alasgar oglu Ahmadov, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

36. Polad Alish oglu Ismayilov, landmine victim;

37. Azer Ahmad oglu Mammadov, landmine victim;

38. Hasanali Shahin oglu Alizada, landmine victim;

39. Elshan Yagub oglu Yagubov, family member of Fakhraddin Yagub oglu Yagubov, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

40. Mahammad Khalil oglu Gahramanov, family member of Uzeyir Khalil oglu Gahramanov, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

41. Shabnam Shakir gizi Hajiyeva, family member of Shakir Maharram oglu Hajiyev, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

42. Tural Firuddin oglu Gadimzada, family member of Firuddin Maharram oglu Hajiyev, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

43. Adishirin Zulfugar oglu Huseynov, family member of Zulfugar Adishirin oglu Huseynov, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

44. Samir Maharram oglu Safarov, family member of Zibeyda Shakir gizi Adilzada, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

45. Togrul Vilayat oglu Ahmadov, landmine victim;

46. Orkhan Kamil oglu Ahmadov, landmine victim;

47. Fadakar Gabil oglu Babayev, family member of Zabil Gabil oglu Babayev, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

48. Elgun Mahmud oglu Alakbarov, landmine victim;

49. Elmaddin Tofig oglu Mirzayev, landmine victim;

50. Azad Telman oglu Imanov, family member of Bahruz Telman oglu Imanov, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

51. Azad Aydın oglu Mukhtarov, landmine victim;

52. Shahin Allahverdi oglu Guliyev, family member of Mehman Allahverdi oglu Guliyev, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

53. Shaig Mustaqim oglu Alasgarov, family member of Mustaqim Allahveran oglu Alasgarov, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

54. Ali Alibaba oglu Agalarov, landmine victim;

55. Hafiz Salim oglu Azimzada, landmine victim

56. Akif Mukhtar oglu Huseynov, landmine victim and father of Bayram Huseynov and Razin Huseynov, who were killed as a result of a mine explosion, as well as the injured Anar Huseynov;

57. Emin Hasan oglu Mammadov, landmine victim;

58. Arif Sabir oglu Guliyev, landmine victim;

59. Shirzad Abish oglu Samadov, family member of Siraj Abish oglu Abishov, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

60. Asgar Ali oglu Ibrahimov, family member of Maharram Ali oglu Ibrahimov, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

61. Khanlar Fazil oglu Aslanov, landmine victim;

62. Faig Sovet oglu Hamidov, family member of Elsavar Sovet oglu Hamidov, who was killed as a result of the landmine explosion;

63. Mahir Ramiz oglu Abilov, landmine victim;

64. Firuddin Ismayil oglu Gandiyev, family member of Vusal Firuddin oglu Gandiyev, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

65. Ruhin Sultan oglu Valiyev, landmine victim;

66. Nijat Novruz oglu Jabbarov, landmine victim;

67. Rodik Shamsaddin oglu Panahov, landmine victim;

68. Sadir Heydar oglu Aliyarov, landmine victim;

69. Elnur Asif oglu Asgarov, landmine victim;

70. Nasib Ogtay oglu Alishov, family member of Ogtay Bayram oglu Alishov, who was killed as a result of a mine explosion;

71. Shahriyar Mahmud oglu Mahmudov, family member of Bakhtiyar Mahmud oglu Mahmudov, who was killed as a result of the mine explosion;

72. Abdulla Novruz oglu Gurbanov, landmine victim;

73. Ruhin Aladdin oglu Novruzov, landmine victim;

74. Tamam Aslan gizi Jafarova, landmine victim;

75. Khazar Tariyel oglu Babashov, landmine victim;

76. Abdulla Hamid oglu Alasgarov, landmine victim;

77. Masim Hasan oglu Asgarov, landmine victim;

78. Sahib Isa oglu Aliyev, landmine victim;

79. Eldar Sabirovich Sadikhov, family member of landmine victim Samir Sabirovich Sadikhov;

80. Famil Huseynaga oglu Guliyev, family member of landmine victim Farhad Huseynaga oglu Guliyev;

81. Zamaddin Galandar oglu Hasanov, landmine victim;

82. Amil Ilyas oglu Abilov, family member of landmine victim Famil Ilyas oglu Abilov;

83. Ahmadaga Khanbala oglu Nuraliyev, family member of landmine victim Elchin Khanbala oglu Nuraliyev;

84. Niyamaddin Hikmat oglu Verdiyev, landmine victim;

85. Vusal Asif oglu Huseynov, family member of landmine victim Asif Novruz oglu Huseynov;

86. Elnur Asif oglu Asgarov, landmine victim;

87. Vagif Sabir oglu Akbarov, landmine victim;

88. Bakhtiyar Yagub oglu Abbasov, landmine victim;

89. Nijat Novruz oglu Jabbarov, landmine victim;

90. Ali Alibaba oglu Agalarov, landmine victim;

91. Nizamaddin Galandar oglu Hasanov, landmine victim;

92. Shahin Gadir oglu Garayev, landmine victim;

93. Asif Alasgar oglu Ahmadov, landmine victim;

94. Ramil Nazim oglu Babayev, landmine victim;

95. Elmir Elnur oglu Baghirov, landmine victim;

96. Azad Kamandar oglu Hasanov, landmine victim;

97. Samir Buruz oglu Alizada, landmine victim;

98. Bakhtiyar Hatam oglu Aghayev, landmine victim;

99. Mahir Afran oglu Mammadov, landmine victim;

100. Gara Ali oglu Aliyev, landmine victim;

101. Elvin Zahir oglu Bayramov, landmine victim;

102. Asif Novruz oglu Huseynov, landmine victim;

103. Rafayil Kochari oglu Byramov, landmine victim;

104. Niyamaddin Hikmat oglu Verdiyev, landmine victim;

105. Nabat Mikayil gizi Guliyeva, landmine victim;

106. Elmir Islam oglu Yusifov, landmine victim;

107. Ahmad Shohrat oglu Idrisov, landmine victim;

108. Vugar Magsud oglu Mammadov, landmine victim;

109. Gilman Hidayat oglu Huseynov, landmine victim;

110. Parviz Sozali oglu Najafov, landmine victim;

111. Tofig Hajimirza oglu Balakishiyev, landmine victim.





News.Az