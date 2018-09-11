Armenia’s NSS Director: A new criminal case has been filed against Robert Kocharyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian second president Robert Kocharyan's family acquired Congress hotel as a result of taking a bribe of 6 million USD, Armenia’s National Security Service

"We will also speak about the possession of Robert Kocharyan’s family. When he appears on the TV and announces that he has nothing, we will speak with facts and will publish the possessions of these people and how they acquired it," Artur Vanetsyan said, stressing that he has the scheme of how Robert Kocharyan’s family became the owner of Congress hotel, news.am reports.

Vanetsyan added that they have information about other possessions of Kocharyan which will be publicized in the future. He noted that a criminal case has already been initiated with charges of money laundering.

“And the people who say where are the 50 percents of Sashik [Alexander Sargsyan, the brother of the third president Serzh Sargsyan-edit.], I say that Sashik’s 50 percents are kept in banks. And believe me, in the near future everything will be publicized. Billions of dollars have been plundered from our country”, Vanetsyan said.

News.Az

