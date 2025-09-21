Arsenal escaped defeat in the match against Manchester City in stoppage time

London's Arsenal escaped defeat in the dying minutes of their match against Manchester City in the fifth round of the English Football Championship.

The meeting at the Emirates Stadium in London ended with a score of 1:1, News.Az reports.

The game was officiated by a team led by referee Stuart Atwell.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring in the ninth minute, giving City the lead. Gabriel Martinelli added a goal in the 90+3 minute.

After this game, Manchester City is in ninth place in the English Premier League table with seven points, while Arsenal is in second place with 10 points.

In the next round, the Citizens will host Burnley on their home field on September 27, and the Gunners will play away against Newcastle United on September 28.

