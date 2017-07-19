Ashgabat to host fifth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkmen, Turkish FMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fifth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey will take place in Turkmen capital, Ashgabat.

At today’s meeting in Baku, the foreign ministers reached an agreement on holding the next meeting in Ashgabat, APA reported.



The date of the fifth trilateral meeting will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels.

News.Az

