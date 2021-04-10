Assistant to Azerbaijani President meets with State Secretary for Security Policy of Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev has met with State Secretary for Security Policy of Hungary Peter Sztaray who is visiting Baku to attend the third meeting of the Ministers and High Officials in charge of Information and Media of the Turkic Council.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, as well as prospects for development of cooperation within the Turkic Council. Pointing out the strategic partnership between the two countries, the sides noted that there is a great potential for strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

News.Az

News.Az