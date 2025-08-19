At least 20 dead after cloudburst flooding in Pakistan mountain village

At least 20 dead after cloudburst flooding in Pakistan mountain village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescue teams in northwest Pakistan have recovered more bodies from a mountain village hit by flash floods triggered by a cloudburst, raising the death toll there to at least 20, local authorities said.

The disaster struck Dalori Bala village in Gadoon district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, destroying homes and sweeping away buildings. The provincial disaster authority confirmed that 30 of the victims were children, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident adds to a wider flood crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which has claimed 358 lives since Friday, including over 200 in the Buner district, one of the hardest-hit areas.

A cloudburst — heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm (4 inches) in an hour — triggered the floods. Authorities warned of more rain in two spells of monsoon rainfall expected until September 10. In Buner, over 150 mm of rain fell in just one hour on Friday, followed by another cloudburst in Gadoon on Monday.

District Commissioner Nisar Khan said many residents remain missing and heavy machinery, including excavators, is being used to recover bodies. Floodwaters from the mountains swept away houses, he added.

The National Disaster Management Authority reported that the rains have caused widespread destruction across several northwestern districts, with flash floods responsible for most deaths. Relief supplies, including tents, blankets, generators, pumps, medicine, and rations, have been sent to affected areas.

The monsoon season has so far killed 695 people across Pakistan since late June.

News.Az