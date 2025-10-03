At least one dead as Russia targets Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, energy facilities

At least one person was killed and 16 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, regional authorities announced.

According to Ukraine's Air Force, Russian forces launched 381 Shahed-type attack and decoy drones and 35 missiles of various types overnight, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Air defenses intercepted 303 drones and 17 missiles, but 78 drones and 18 missiles hit six locations.

The Energy Ministry said missiles and drones targeted energy infrastructure in several regions, including facilities of the gas transportation system.

Ukraine's state energy giant Naftogaz said that a large number of facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava oblasts were damaged in the attack, with some sustaining "critical" damage.

Cleanup efforts are underway, the company added, saying the strikes marked the most extensive attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured four more, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were injured as Russian forces launched 13 missiles and drones, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Kherson Oblast, five people were injured when Russian strikes damaged two apartment buildings and 11 houses, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Local officials in Sumy Oblast said an eight-year-old child and two adults were wounded in Russian attacks, while two women sought medical care for acute stress reactions.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 50-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were injured as Russia carried out 615 strikes on 17 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

