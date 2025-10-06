Yandex metrika counter

At least two killed in Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon - VIDEO

At least two killed in Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon - VIDEO
Photo: Shafaq News

On Monday, a drone strike by Israel targeted a vehicle on the road to Zibdin town in southern Lebanon, causing casualties.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, two people were killed and one was wounded in the attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the strike.


News.Az 

