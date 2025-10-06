At least two killed in Israeli drone strike on southern Lebanon - VIDEO

On Monday, a drone strike by Israel targeted a vehicle on the road to Zibdin town in southern Lebanon, causing casualties.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, two people were killed and one was wounded in the attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the strike.

