At UN, Azerbaijan reaffirms its determination to guarantee to Garabagh’s Armenian residents all rights and freedoms

The Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirms its determination to guarantee to ethnic Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan all rights and freedoms in line with its Constitution and relevant international human rights mechanisms, including those safeguarded for persons belonging to national minorities, said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as he addressed the 9422nd Meeting of the UN Security Council, News.Az reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has a proud history of uniting different ethnic, religious or linguistic minorities within one nation.

“Ethnic Armenian residents are welcome to be part of our peaceful co-existence model. At the same time, Azerbaijan reminds the obligation of all States under international law on non-interference with the internal affairs of other States, not undermining the integration of persons belonging to national minorities or fueling separatism in the territory of neighboring states,” FM Bayramov added.

The top diplomat emphasized that Azerbaijan remains open to constructive engagement with all international partners who have a genuine interest in peace, stability and well-being in the region.

News.Az