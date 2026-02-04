Attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh is sentenced to life in prison, plus 7 years

Attempted Trump assassin Ryan Routh is sentenced to life in prison, plus 7 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ryan Routh was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison plus seven years following his 2024 assassination attempt against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club in Florida.

The sentencing comes after Routh was convicted last September on five federal criminal counts, including attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and multiple firearms offenses, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

Prosecutors pushed for the 59-year-old to get a life sentence, while Routh’s attorney, Martin Roth, asked the judge for 20 years in prison on top of a seven-year, mandatory sentence for one of the gun convictions.

News.Az