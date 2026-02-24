Australia, New Zealand sanction 280 linked to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia and New Zealand have imposed new sanctions on 280 individuals, entities, and “shadow fleet vessels” linked to Russia, marking the fourth anniversary of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Australia targeted 180 entities across finance, defense, aerospace, oil and gas, transportation, and technology sectors. The measures include sanctions on cryptocurrency platforms accused of helping Russia bypass existing restrictions, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Canberra also lowered the Russian oil price cap from $47.60 to $44.10 per barrel. Since the conflict began, Australia has provided over 1.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.2 billion) in aid to Ukraine, including more than 1.5 billion for military support.

New Zealand announced $8 million in aid to Ukraine and sanctioned 100 “shadow fleet vessels,” along with individuals and entities from Belarus, Iran, and North Korea. The measures also target alternative payment providers and cyber actors supporting Russia’s military efforts.

Separately, Japan reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine, pledging humanitarian and reconstruction support totaling around $20 billion since 2022, coordinated with G7 partners.

