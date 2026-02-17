Australia refuses repatriation of ISIL relatives from Syria camp

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said his government will not help repatriate Australian women and children linked to suspected ISIL fighters who are currently being held in a detention camp in Syria.

Albanese said the government maintains a firm position against providing assistance or facilitating their return to Australia. He acknowledged the situation was difficult for children but stressed that the policy would not change, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The statement comes after a group of 34 Australian women and children from 11 families were released from the Kurdish-run Roj detention camp in northern Syria. However, they were later forced to return to the facility after reportedly being unable to complete their transfer process.

Authorities in Australia have also warned that any citizens returning from Syria could face prosecution if they are found to have committed crimes. Government officials say national security remains the priority in decisions related to repatriation.

The case has drawn attention from humanitarian organizations. In 2023, Save the Children Australia filed legal action seeking the return of several women and children, arguing Australia had a moral and legal responsibility to assist its citizens. However, Australia’s Federal Court ruled the government did not have control over their detention in Syria.

Public debate over repatriation has remained sensitive in Australia. Security analysts say concerns about extremist ideology and national security risks have influenced public opinion and government policy in recent years.

Detention camps in northeastern Syria continue to hold thousands of individuals linked to ISIL fighters, including foreign nationals. Governments around the world have taken different approaches to repatriation, with many countries hesitant to bring citizens back due to security concerns.

The situation remains complex as families, humanitarian groups, and governments continue negotiations over the fate of foreign nationals held in camps across the region.

News.Az