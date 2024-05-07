Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull co-op on military education - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The guests first visited the graves of Shehids (Martyrs), fallen for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and laid flowers in Alley of Shehids (Martyrs).Working environment meeting discussed the reforms carried out in military education in the Azerbaijan Army in recent years and applied technological innovations under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.After the briefings on the history of the establishment of both universities, the education system and educational processes, the prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of military education, as well as other issues of mutual interest were discussed.The “Book of Honor” of the National Defense University was signed.The meeting ended with the exchange of presents.

News.Az