Azerbaijan abolishes penalty for conversation that can district driver’s attention

Penalty in the amount of 40 manats for participation in the conversation while driving, which can distract driver’s attention, has been abolished in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has approved a relevant amendment to the Code of Administrative Offences, APA reports.

According to Article 342.1.2 of the current Code of Administrative Offences, penalty in the amount of 40 manats for participation in the conversation while driving, which can district driver’s attention, shall be abolished.

