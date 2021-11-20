Azerbaijan adds 1,763 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recorded 1,763 new coronavirus cases and 2,499 recoveries, 20 people have died of coronavirus in one day, Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Nov.20.

The country has reported 572,085 coronavirus cases, 535,674 recoveries, 7,599 deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of active patients currently makes 28,812 nationwide.

The number of tests conducted has reached 5,431,440 throughout the pandemic, with 13,271 carried out today.

News.Az