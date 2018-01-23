Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan advances in 2018 Best Countries Report

  • Society
  • Share
Azerbaijan advances in 2018 Best Countries Report

Azerbaijan is the No. 64 country according to the 2018 Best Countries Report, a rankings and analysis project by U.S. News & World Report, AzVision.az reports.

Compared to the 2017 best countries report that put Azerbaijan on 69th place, Azerbaijan advanced in this year’s list.  

Switzerland held its position as the No. 1 country in the world, according to the 2018 best countries report.

Switzerland is followed by No. 2 Canada, No. 3 Germany, No. 4 the United Kingdom and No. 5 Japan.

The U.S. falls one spot to No. 8, after No. 6 Sweden and No. 7 Australia.

Turkey, like last year, is listed as No. 36 country according to the report.

From the post-Soviet countries – Russia is the No. 26 country while Latvia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus are listed as No. 59, 69, 70 and 72 countries, respectively.  

Other post-Soviet states, including Georgia and Armenia, are not included in the list of 80 countries.  

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      