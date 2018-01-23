Azerbaijan advances in 2018 Best Countries Report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is the No. 64 country according to the 2018 Best Countries Report, a rankings and analysis project by U.S. News & World Report, AzVision.az reports.

Compared to the 2017 best countries report that put Azerbaijan on 69th place, Azerbaijan advanced in this year’s list.

Switzerland held its position as the No. 1 country in the world, according to the 2018 best countries report.

Switzerland is followed by No. 2 Canada, No. 3 Germany, No. 4 the United Kingdom and No. 5 Japan.

The U.S. falls one spot to No. 8, after No. 6 Sweden and No. 7 Australia.

Turkey, like last year, is listed as No. 36 country according to the report.

From the post-Soviet countries – Russia is the No. 26 country while Latvia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Belarus are listed as No. 59, 69, 70 and 72 countries, respectively.

Other post-Soviet states, including Georgia and Armenia, are not included in the list of 80 countries.

News.Az

News.Az