Azerbaijan Air Defense Units conducted tactical-special classes - VIDEO

According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the Air Force Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops have conducted live-fire tactical-special classes.

Combat crews of the S-125 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems, discovering the targets of the imaginary enemy, destroyed them by practical firing.

In the course of classes held to improve practical skills and increase the combat readiness of military personnel, the tasks were completed.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

