Azerbaijan always prioritizes expansion of ties with African nations: FM

Azerbaijan has always prioritized the expansion of its relations with African nations, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Somalian counterpart Ahmed Moalim Fiqi in Baku, News.Az reports.The top diplomat stated that during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijan has actively conveyed the interests of these countries to the world community.Bayramov also pointed out the establishment of a NAM Parliamentary Network and a NAM Youth Organization during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship.

